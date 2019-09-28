Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.09M -4.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 247,961,630.70% -127.1% -98.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 234,843,591.40% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk and Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 219.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.