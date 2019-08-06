Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

This is a contrast between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 112.66 N/A -3.04 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 69.55 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 102.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 49.9%. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.