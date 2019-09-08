Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.76 N/A -3.04 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 163.88% upside potential and an average target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.