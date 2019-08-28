Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|95.89
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, and a 138.10% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.