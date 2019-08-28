Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 95.89 N/A -3.04 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, and a 138.10% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.