Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.27 N/A -3.04 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 94.10 N/A -1.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 168.77% at a $29 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 55.5%. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.