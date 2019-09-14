Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|26.27
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|94.10
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 168.77% at a $29 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 55.5%. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
