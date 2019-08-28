Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 95.89 N/A -3.04 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 138.10%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 569.64% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.