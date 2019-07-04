Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

We are comparing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 115.11 N/A -3.00 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 29.27 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.89 beta which makes it 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioTime Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. BioTime Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 98.36% at a $29 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 40.6% respectively. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.