Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

We are comparing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|115.11
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|29.27
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-58.3%
Volatility and Risk
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.89 beta which makes it 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioTime Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. BioTime Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 98.36% at a $29 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 40.6% respectively. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|BioTime Inc.
|-1.67%
|-9.23%
|3.51%
|-18.89%
|-28.89%
|29.24%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
