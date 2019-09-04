Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.53 N/A -3.04 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 147.44% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $29. Competitively the average target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 446.45% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.