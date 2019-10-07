Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.32M 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 268,571,428.57% -127.1% -98.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 296,705,192.34% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 274.33% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $9.5, which is potential 169.12% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.