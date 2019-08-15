Reviewing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Since Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 113.61 N/A -3.04 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 85.89 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 100.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.