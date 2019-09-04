Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Since Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.30 N/A 1.81 8.04 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.36 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 10.43% at a $14.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.