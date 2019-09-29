Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 17.51% respectively. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
