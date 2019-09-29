Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 17.51% respectively. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.