Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

We are contrasting Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.55 N/A 1.81 8.04 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.38 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Northern Trust Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 24.92% respectively. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.