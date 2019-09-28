Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 13 0.00 N/A 1.81 8.04 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 0.00 4.32M 1.75 5.72

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 43,417,085.43% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 12.12% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.