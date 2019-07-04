Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.64 8.61 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14.5, and a 4.47% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 1.87% respectively. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.