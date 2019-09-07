Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.31 N/A 1.81 8.04 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 12.12% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.