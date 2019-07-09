Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.73 N/A 1.64 8.61 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.55 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 3.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.