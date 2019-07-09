Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.73
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.55
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 3.20%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
