Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.68 N/A 1.81 8.04 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.42 N/A 14.34 9.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.17% and an $14.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 57.3% respectively. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.