Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.76 N/A 1.64 8.61 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 2.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 0.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.