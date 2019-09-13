Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

This is a contrast between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.46 N/A 1.81 8.04 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.12 N/A 0.36 40.38

Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 6.68%. Insiders held roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.