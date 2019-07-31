Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.89 N/A 1.64 8.61 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 24 1.03 N/A -6.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a -0.14% downside potential and a consensus target price of $14.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 34.7%. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 9.11% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.