Reviewing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.89
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|24
|1.03
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a -0.14% downside potential and a consensus target price of $14.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 34.7%. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 9.11% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
