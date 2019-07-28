Reviewing Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 71.38 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.68 beta and it is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are 16 and 15.6 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 4.30% and its average target price is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.