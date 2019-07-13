Reviewing Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 375.35 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CorMedix Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

16 and 15.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.