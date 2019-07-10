Reviewing Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

Both Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 24.62 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 15.6 while its Current Ratio is 16. Meanwhile, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 0.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 13.19% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.