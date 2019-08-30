Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0% respectively. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.
