Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0% respectively. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.