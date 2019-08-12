Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 5,242 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 82.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 6 of the 7 factors.