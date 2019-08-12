Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|5,242
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 82.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.