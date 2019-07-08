Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-1.07%
|-0.29%
|0.73%
|-13.17%
|-22.19%
|3.36%
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings Inc.
Summary
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
