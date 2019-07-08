Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.