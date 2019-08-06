Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 84.7% respectively. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. was less bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.