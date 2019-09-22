Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
