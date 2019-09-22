Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.