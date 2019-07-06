Reviewing Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Boxwood Merger Corp. is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.9. Boxwood Merger Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P.