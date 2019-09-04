Reviewing Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)’s results

This is a contrast between Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.65 N/A 2.12 29.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Steel Connect Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WNS (Holdings) Limited on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors. Steel Connect Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was less bullish than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.