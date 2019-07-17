Reviewing Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Steel Connect Inc. has 52.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Steel Connect Inc. has 10.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Steel Connect Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Connect Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.70%
|-4.70%
|Industry Average
|38.20%
|33.55%
|7.43%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Connect Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|154.79M
|405.19M
|39.53
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Steel Connect Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Steel Connect Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.28
|2.90
|2.62
The potential upside of the peers is 69.22%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Steel Connect Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Connect Inc.
|-1.57%
|-7.39%
|0%
|5.03%
|9.3%
|8.67%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|7.11%
|16.58%
|22.71%
|35.02%
|29.80%
For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has weaker performance than Steel Connect Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Steel Connect Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.12 shows that Steel Connect Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Steel Connect Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Steel Connect Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Steel Connect Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Steel Connect Inc.
