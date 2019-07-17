Reviewing Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. has 52.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Steel Connect Inc. has 10.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Steel Connect Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.70% -4.70% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Steel Connect Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Steel Connect Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

The potential upside of the peers is 69.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Steel Connect Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has weaker performance than Steel Connect Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Steel Connect Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Steel Connect Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Steel Connect Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Steel Connect Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Steel Connect Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Steel Connect Inc.