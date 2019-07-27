Reviewing Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s results

Both Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 144 3.11 N/A 4.20 35.67

Table 1 demonstrates Steel Connect Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Steel Connect Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc.’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 0%. Insiders held 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.7% are Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. has weaker performance than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.