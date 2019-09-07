Reviewing Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,830 5.59 N/A 86.45 21.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Steel Connect Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.16 beta. In other hand, Booking Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Booking Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Steel Connect Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Booking Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2076.67 average target price and a 5.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares and 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was less bullish than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.