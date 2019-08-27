Reviewing StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s results

Since StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.37 N/A 0.40 8.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for StealthGas Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides StealthGas Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 10.6% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.19 beta which makes it 81.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StealthGas Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StealthGas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for StealthGas Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is $5.5, which is potential 77.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 58% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares. About 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. was more bullish than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats StealthGas Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.