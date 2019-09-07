Reviewing StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s results

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Matson Inc. 37 0.71 N/A 2.56 15.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has StealthGas Inc. and Matson Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.43 beta indicates that StealthGas Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Matson Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of StealthGas Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Matson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. StealthGas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matson Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of Matson Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.8% of StealthGas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Matson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. has stronger performance than Matson Inc.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.