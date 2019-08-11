Reviewing StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s results

Since StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.85 N/A -0.11 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.08 N/A 0.44 27.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

StealthGas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. StealthGas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

StealthGas Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.88% for StealthGas Inc. with average target price of $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares. StealthGas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year StealthGas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.