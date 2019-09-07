Reviewing StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s results

As Shipping companies, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.51 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 highlights StealthGas Inc. and GasLog Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of StealthGas Inc. and GasLog Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta indicates that StealthGas Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of StealthGas Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival GasLog Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. StealthGas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for StealthGas Inc. and GasLog Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GasLog Ltd.’s potential upside is 43.77% and its average target price is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. shares. StealthGas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Comparatively, 48.71% are GasLog Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. had bullish trend while GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GasLog Ltd. beats StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.