Reviewing StealthGas Inc. (GASS)’s and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s results

Both StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.81 N/A -0.11 0.00 Costamare Inc. 5 1.53 N/A 0.26 23.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of StealthGas Inc. and Costamare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has StealthGas Inc. and Costamare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.43 beta indicates that StealthGas Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Costamare Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

StealthGas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Costamare Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. StealthGas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Costamare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown StealthGas Inc. and Costamare Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Costamare Inc.’s potential upside is 22.38% and its average price target is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StealthGas Inc. and Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 25.6% respectively. About 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.9% of Costamare Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

For the past year StealthGas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Costamare Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats StealthGas Inc.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.