Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 126.05% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.33. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.71% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.