Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 56.11 N/A -5.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential currently stands at 133.59% and an $27.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 78%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 17.65% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.