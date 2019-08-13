Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.71 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 120.40%. On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 195.64% and its consensus price target is $28.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 53.1% respectively. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.