Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Since Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 114.86% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with average price target of $27.33. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 128.83% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 68.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.