Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 366.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.