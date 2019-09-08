Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential is 233.29% at a $27.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 470.57% and its consensus price target is $19. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 69.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.