Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.39 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 126.05%. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 94.51% and its consensus price target is $184.67. The data provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.