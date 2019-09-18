Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$30 is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price while its potential upside is 368.75%. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 102.41%. Based on the data given earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.