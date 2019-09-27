Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 60,177,975.53% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 1,490,051,224.87% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 474.71% for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp with average target price of $30. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 300.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than IMV Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.