Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2840.46 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 166.63%. Competitively the consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $24.33, which is potential 85.16% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.