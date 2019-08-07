Reviewing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 251.42 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, with potential upside of 125.68%. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 125.28%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 81.8%. Comparatively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.